Cody Rhodes Vs. Chad Gable, Street Profits Vs. The Bloodline Announced For WWE Raw

Two matches have been added to tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." The official Twitter account of WWE posted a video of backstage interviewer and "NXT: Level Up" commentator Byron Saxton announcing those matches. First, he revealed that the 2022 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with one-half of Alpha Academy, Chad Gable. Time will tell if Paul Heyman, The Bloodline's Special Counsel, will make an appearance to have another verbal encounter with Rhodes.

Saxton then dropped the news that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will face The Street Profits tonight. Saxton played up the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy's brother, Jey, and how it will continue to impact The Bloodline. The 2022 women's Elimination Chamber match winner, Asuka, will also be in action on tonight's episode of "Raw." She will collide with Carmella. There will also be championship gold at stake. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Bayley interrupted Saxton while he was talking about the match and said that Damage CTRL is always in control.

Tonight's episode of "Raw" will emanate from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. WWE is hinting at Brock Lesnar possibly having an answer to Omos' challenge for a singles match at WrestleMania 39. Also advertised is a special edition of "Miz TV," where The Miz goes to Hollywood. He's promising to break some news regarding WrestleMania. Fans will also get to see a singles match between "The Poison Pixie" Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven.