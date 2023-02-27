WWE Raw Preview (2/27): Becky Lynch & Lita Challenge Damage CTRL For The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, More

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Lita and Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw" tonight. The WWE Hall of Famer returned earlier this month and helped "The Man" defeat Bayley in a steel cage match. Last week on "Ding Dong, Hello!" with Damage CTRL, Lynch and Lita came together to challenge the champions to a title clash. After the duo suggested the titleholders were too scared to face them, Bayley accepted the offer on behalf of Kai and SKY. Notably, it will be Lita's first bout on "Raw" since October 2018.

Seven nights ago, MVP revealed that Omos wanted to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 after "The Beast" got himself disqualified at Elimination Chamber against his former associate Bobby Lashley. The pair proposed that Lesnar show up this evening on "Raw" to give them an answer. Meanwhile, The Miz has a WrestleMania-worthy edition of "Miz TV" lined up. The two-time WWE Champion was gifted a gold envelope last week by his wife, Maryse. After opening it, "The A-Lister" was overcome with emotion and said he would share the details on his talk show.

Elsewhere, Piper Niven and Candice LeRae will settle their differences in the ring; both competitors fell short in the Elimination Chamber qualifying four-way match on February 6. Last week, the Scottish-born wrestler defeated Michin, who was also unsuccessful in that high-stakes bout earlier this month. Lastly, Carmella is set to face Asuka after the Japanese star lastly eliminated her in the "Raw" Women's Championship number one contender's Elimination Chamber match nine nights ago.