Omos Wants A Match Against Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 39

If things keep going at this rate, Brock Lesnar is going to have a pretty full dance card come WrestleMania 39. This past Saturday at the Elimination Chamber event, the "Beast Incarnate" lost the rubber match against Bobby Lashley by getting himself disqualified. However, it'd seem premature to say their feud is over. Last Friday on "SmackDown," Bray Wyatt challenged the winner of that match. Now, on "Raw," Omos has emerged as a possible opponent for a WrestleMania match against Lesnar.

"The 7-foot, 3-inch, 416-pound Nigerian giant Omos is issuing a challenge to face you at WrestleMania," MVP declared on "Raw." "Show up next week to accept the challenge in person, if you have the intestinal fortitude."

Omos was unsuccessful during the men's Royal Rumble match last month, but he did pick up a victory the last time he wrestled on WWE television: a win in just over two minutes against Elias on "Raw." In terms of premium live events, the last time "The Nigerian Giant" competed in a singles bout came in November at Crown Jewel. That day, Braun Strowman needed just over seven minutes to dispatch him.

But one wrinkle may remain in all of this, and that is Lashley. In recent weeks, MVP has been trying to get The Hurt Business back together, starting with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. In between that, he's continued to check in with the former WWE Champion. All that being said, we'll have to wait until next week to find out whether or not Lesnar shows up to accept the WrestleMania challenge to face Omos.