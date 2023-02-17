Bray Wyatt Wants Winner Of Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley Match

Suddenly, Bray Wyatt's Road to WrestleMania feels like it got a whole lot clearer. During Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Wyatt alongside Uncle Howdy interrupted Hit Row and proceeded to take them out. Immediately after, "The Eater of Worlds" got on the mic and made his intentions known. No matter who survives Saturday's battle between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber event, Wyatt will be waiting.

"Tomorrow night. Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar. Whichever one of you walks out alive, whichever one of you is the winner, know ... you should run," Wyatt said to the crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Despite returning to the company at Extreme Rules last October, Wyatt has only wrestled in one televised singles match: a victory over L.A. Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. And while he's only wrestled once since returning, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy have made their presence felt on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Lashley and Lesnar have traded victories dating back to last year's Royal Rumble when "The Almighty" became the new WWE Champion at Lesnar's expense. Granted, he had some help from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in doing so. "The Beast Incarnate" evened things up with a win at Crown Jewel but was eliminated by Lashley during the men's Royal Rumble match last month. And now here we are, with Saturday night's showdown serving as a rubber match of sorts.

It turns out Lashley was watching tonight too, tweeting, "Once I put Brock to bed tomorrow, you get your wish, creep."