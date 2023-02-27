Hospitalized Former WWF Champion 'Superstar' Billy Graham Hit With COVID-19

An unfortunate update on "Superstar" Billy Graham's long battle with health problems.

Graham's official Facebook has reported that the hospitalized former WWE Champion, as well as his wife Valerie, have both developed COVID-19. Graham has been in the hospital since early January due to an ear infection that spread to his skull and sent him into cardiac arrest at some point. Graham was initially moved to a rehab center to continue his treatment, but a heart issue caused him to be checked back into the Mayo Clinic at the end of January. While Graham and his wife were in good spirits before the COVID diagnosis, Graham's recovery was expected to take an estimated six months. There's no word on his current target for recovery.

According to the Facebook post, Graham's wife Valerie has run out of paid time off from her job, leaving her without income, and her COVID status makes her unable to visit Graham in the hospital, making updates more difficult to obtain. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with its medical expenses.

Graham has been hospitalized a number of times over the past few years. Famous for his colorful style, unique promo style, and for defeating WWE Champion Bruno Sammartino in 1977, Graham influenced numerous stars, including Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 and signed a WWE Legends contract in 2015.

Wrestling Inc. sends best wishes to Graham and his wife Valerie in their recovery process.