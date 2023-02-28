Eric Bischoff's Ideal End To WWE's Bloodline Story Involves Roman Reigns Face Turn

Eric Bischoff was able to show that he still has the creative knack on the latest episode of "Strictly Business." This week's episode was a rapid-fire one where many topics of the industry were covered, including the hottest wrestling angle going today with The Bloodline. The former WCW President thinks there's plenty of juice to squeeze when it comes to paying the angle off.

"You got a whole bunch of people that are over, you got a ton of backstory," he told co-host Jon Alba. "There's so much opportunity as a result of The Bloodline story that I would imagine that if you sit with three or four experienced, talented people in a room, you could probably come out of that room within six or eight hours with three really good ideas."

Bischoff came up with a good story of his own just a few minutes later and it involved Roman Reigns regaining his babyface status after hypothetically losing everything at WrestleMania 39.

"Roman walks out of that story. He lost his family, he lost everything around him. He packs up his bags, he walks out of that arena like a man who has lost his soul," he said. But Bischoff pulled a page from the classic "Incredible Hulk" TV series where "The Head Of The Table" channels the late Bill Bixby.

"The camera catches just a glimpse of a tear in his eye cause he realizes for the first time he f*cked up and he goes away and makes a movie, maybe two ... then it's an uphill battle for the next twelve months, you see gradually, very gradually, painfully to himself, wins back the hearts and minds of the very people he betrayed."