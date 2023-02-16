WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Bloodline Story Is Better Than The NWO

Eric Bischoff was the mastermind behind the success of WCW, working as the Senior Vice President during the Monday Night Wars, while also establishing one of the most dominant factions of the '90s, NWO. Up until now, Bischoff has always revered that group as the greatest story told in wrestling, highlighting Hulk Hogan's heel turn as something nobody saw coming. However, Bischoff feels that a current WWE storyline sightly trumps the NWO storyline.

"I think [The Bloodline] is the best story that's been told in professional wrestling in 30 or more years," Bischoff said during a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast. "Far better than NWO. It is. In terms of its structure, it's discipline. That means sticking to the plan, sticking to the story, don't start throwing things in randomly and spontaneously because somebody had a good idea two hours before show time. That's what typically happens.

"They've stuck to the plan and they've executed it perfectly. The NWO was a great story, and in its day I think it was — up until Bloodline — it was one of the best stories told, which is why people keep talking about it. But if you look at just the way the Bloodline has been told and the detail and discipline that goes into that story, it blows the NWO story out of the water."