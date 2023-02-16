WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Bloodline Story Is Better Than The NWO
Eric Bischoff was the mastermind behind the success of WCW, working as the Senior Vice President during the Monday Night Wars, while also establishing one of the most dominant factions of the '90s, NWO. Up until now, Bischoff has always revered that group as the greatest story told in wrestling, highlighting Hulk Hogan's heel turn as something nobody saw coming. However, Bischoff feels that a current WWE storyline sightly trumps the NWO storyline.
"I think [The Bloodline] is the best story that's been told in professional wrestling in 30 or more years," Bischoff said during a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast. "Far better than NWO. It is. In terms of its structure, it's discipline. That means sticking to the plan, sticking to the story, don't start throwing things in randomly and spontaneously because somebody had a good idea two hours before show time. That's what typically happens.
"They've stuck to the plan and they've executed it perfectly. The NWO was a great story, and in its day I think it was — up until Bloodline — it was one of the best stories told, which is why people keep talking about it. But if you look at just the way the Bloodline has been told and the detail and discipline that goes into that story, it blows the NWO story out of the water."
WWE should study the formula that made the Bloodline great: Bischoff
With the Bloodline storyline possibly coming to an end at WWE Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 39, Eric Bischoff believes WWE should study the formula that made this story involving Zayn and the Anoa'i family so successful, stating they could use it in years to come to make even more compelling content.
The former WCW President also said he's envious of Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and everyone working in the WWE creative team at this time for being involved at this moment. He said he would "love to be in their position" with a huge problem at their feet, having two of the hottest stars in the business, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, to pin against the top heel, Roman Reigns.
The WWE Hall of Famer said there's no wrong choice in what WWE is doing, calling it a "great position to be in." Reigns will defend his title against Zayn at Elimination Chamber and if he retains the belt will face off against men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.