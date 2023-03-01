Tamina Snuka Gets Emotional While Discussing Simone Johnson's WWE Debut

Second-generation superstar Tamina Snuka knows exactly what it means to have a famous father. Her father, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, was one of the most prominent wrestlers of his era. Now, Tamina has the opportunity to watch her niece, Simone Johnson — now known as Ava Raine — follow in the massive footsteps of her father, the electrifying Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Snuka was interviewed for TMZ by former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, where she explained her relationship with the NXT superstar. "I've known her since she was, you know, when [Simone's mother Dani Garcia] was pregnant. That's long I've known Simone."

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion described watching Johnson's debut with her aunt and Johnson's grandmother, Ata Johnson. "When you have your niece who has been there watching your career through that whole time and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, you can't help but be so totally proud of her."

Rawley mentioned Snuka's nickname among the roster — Mama Bear — and how she's a mother to so many of the women in the locker room. Snuka explained how she also feels like a mother figure to Johnson. "My girls are my everything. Simone, I've got that relationship with her. I look at her as a daughter to me too in that way."

Snuka became emotional as she told Rawley how she felt about seeing her niece's debut. "It was awesome. It was great. She did amazing. You just get proud," she declared. "You just get really, really proud. It's something deep inside that you want to hope and wish that, 'Yeah, this is everything that you wanted? You just got it.'"