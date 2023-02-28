Ric Flair Hopes Steve Austin And The Rock Show Up For WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching. The big two-night event is set to be headlined by a clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE's biggest show of the year often sees several legends appear in some capacity, and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair hopes two former WrestleMania rivals will show up in Los Angeles.

"I hope [Stone Cold] Steve [Austin] and [The] Rock come by," Flair said on "Busted Open Radio." "If they don't, you know, there comes a time in the business, as we all know, when you can't just keep relying on Steve and Rock. Now John [Cena] is still going, but Steve's got a whole other life. Steve's got an empire. And The Rock's got an empire. And they don't need the money, they do it for the love of the business, you know what I mean? But for how long have we been hearing – six months we heard that Rock was going to wrestle Roman, and they say he's not? And guess what, they're still sold out with Cody [Rhodes]."

The statuses of both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for WrestleMania 39 have been up in the air for the past several months. A recent report indicated that "The Texas Rattlesnake" had turned down the opportunity to lace up his wrestling boots again in April following a successful comeback against Kevin Owens at last year's mega show. Meanwhile, Johnson looked set to collide with Roman Reigns in Los Angeles, but it's said the wrestler-turned-actor did not have the time to get into ring shape due to his busy schedule.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.