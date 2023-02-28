EC3 Says That Titus O'Neil Has Given Him More Concussions Than Anyone Else

EC3 has battled his fair share of concussions throughout his career. During his latest stint in WWE, EC3 suffered a concussion during his match against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV and then again six weeks after that bout. In 2019, EC3 suffered another one during a live event match against Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Sin Cara, and Titus O'Neil. The current NWA star recently spoke to "The Wrestling Outlaws" on Sportskeeda and claimed O'Neil has concussed him more than anyone else.

"I mean, I've been concussed by Titus O'Neil more times than anybody in my life," EC3 said. "I'm constantly getting concussed and I do everything to protect my opponent... Hey, he's good at charity." Vince Russo asked if he thinks size affects the way certain larger opponents move in the ring, but EC3 said "nobody's bigger" than Brock Lesnar and he "moves like a gazelle." He recalled O'Neil having a "prestigious" college career, but that doesn't always translate to the ring. The two have shared the ring dozens of times since their days in FCW.

O'Neil played college football for the University of Florida before transitioning to a career with WWE. He was primarily featured in a tag team with Darren Young and the two won their first WWE Tag Team Championship in 2015. In recent years, O'Neil has focused on charity work with WWE and hasn't competed since November 2020.

EC3 was released from WWE in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. He briefly returned to Impact Wrestling that year and focused on launching his own promotion called Control Your Narrative. EC3 joined NWA in 2022 and remains a featured talent.

