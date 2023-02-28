Former AEW Star Marko Stunt Has Fractured Vertebrae, Hoping For Full Recovery

Former AEW star Marko Stunt provided some unfortunate news on Twitter today, announcing that he has a fracture in his vertebrae as well as a rotated vertebrae, which is why he hasn't been very active on social media as of late.

"I've been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more," Stunt tweeted. He said that led him to getting checked out by a doctor, and in a continuation of his tweet, the former Jurassic Express star wrote: "They noticed that I have fracture in my vertebrae, as well as rotated vertebrae. They also noticed a disk being squeezed out of the side like toothpaste (how they described it)."

Stunt is continuing to see his doctors and noted that he's not sure what is going to happen next. He thanked fans for their support. It is unclear when Stunt initially suffered the injury, but he hasn't competed since the GCW Take A Picture event on January 21. Stunt has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he made it clear that he is hoping to be back in the ring at some point.

"I've suffered quite a few injuries that have taken their toll on me, but I'm hoping to recover and come back better than ever," he tweeted. "I'm keeping my head up! I love you guys."

Since announcing the news, Stunt has been met with a lot of support online from both fans and his fellow wrestlers, with the likes of Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara sending him love and well wishes.