Injuries That Destroyed Wrestlers Careers

In sports of any kind, injuries are part of the gig. In professional wrestling, it could be argued that it's almost expected. Being a wrestler is a very risky job. A wrestling match, despite being pre-determined, is a dangerous athletic dance. It becomes a greater risk when the wrestlers are taking crazy chances. Put another way, there isn't really a safe way to put someone through a table, even if the table is "gimmicked."

One of the other things to consider is the schedule. Historically, professional wrestlers who work for companies like WWE are on the road, a lot. There is no off season. Outside of the television and PPV commitments, performers are expected to do house shows. Mix this schedule in with a culture of working hurt and it can be a recipe for disaster. Doing something athletic repeatedly while nursing an injury is just asking for trouble. Even more so if the performer works in an environment that celebrates being "tough."

Finally, there is the element of chance. Sometimes a wrestler does everything right and gets hurt anyways. Sometimes these injuries are mild, sometimes they are career altering or even career ending. This piece will examine career destroying injuries — how they happen, why they happened and what happened as a result. Unsurprisingly, the results are usually bad.