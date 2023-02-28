Tay Melo Pulled A Thumbtack Out Of Her Head On An Airplane Following AEW Street Fight

Tay Melo has competed in two deathmatch-style tag team street fights in AEW alongside her tag partner Anna Jay. At the end of 2021, Melo and Jay won their first street fight against Penelope Ford and The Bunny. Then, in January, they put on another bloody performance while coming up short to Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.

Melo and Sammy Guevara recently appeared on "Elite POV" and discussed their feelings surrounding those two matches. Melo joked about how she gets to scare Guevara with these extreme matches once a year while he's always pulling off risky spots in his high-profile bouts. Guevara stated that he's never taken a bump into thumbtacks, but now Melo has done it in two matches. "It hurts, let me tell you," Melo said. "It's hard. And I told him before the match, 'I don't want to think about it, and the finish, I'm just going to pretend it's not there and I'm gonna commit [to] it. If I stop to think about it, I'm not going to go.' I was a little bit scared for sure."

After one of the street fights, the couple rushed to the airport to make it to their red-eye flight. Guevara recalled, "On the flight, Tay's like, 'Oh, my braids are so tight, it feels like something's stabbing me.' And then she's trying to take her braids out and she takes a thumbtack out of her head." Melo then described the tack as being "all the way in" her head and still had blood in her hair due to not having time to wash it out before the flight. Ultimately, Melo feels like she's "found herself" through doing these extreme matches and doesn't get as nervous to do them.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Elite POV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.