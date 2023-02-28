Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Commemorate Anniversary Of Celebrated AEW Revolution Match

On February 29, 2020, at AEW's first-ever Revolution pay-per-view, then AEW World Tag Team Champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega faced off against the Young Bucks. The Young Bucks were hoping to get their first taste of AEW tag gold against their fellow members of The Elite — however, luck would not be on their side that night. While the Young Bucks did not walk away with the championships, all four men walked away from a match that has received much praise from many wrestlers and fans alike, include 6 Stars from Dave Meltzer. With 2023 not having a February 29, the Young Bucks tweeted out on February 28 to commemorate the iconic match: "Our vision of what wrestling can be. Will always look back fondly at the early years. Happy 3 year anniversary."

One of AEW's main goals since the creation of the company was to showcase the tag team division in a way where it is looked at with great importance. With this match being one of the most iconic and, to some, the greatest match in the AEW's short history, the AEW World Tag Team Championships were and are viewed exactly that way.

While the Young Bucks discussed their thoughts on the match, former AEW World Champion Omega took a different route and tweeted: "Only 3 years ago? Yeesh." Since this match, Omega and Page have both won and lost the AEW World Championship once, the Young Bucks have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships twice, and Omega and the Young Bucks have won the AEW World Trios Championships two times. Page has also remained undefeated at Revolution throughout his AEW run, with his record sitting at a perfect 3-0.