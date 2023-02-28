Jonathan Gresham Demands KUSHIDA Prove He's 'One Of The Best' Ahead Of Dream Match

Jonathan Gresham has a message for KUSHIDA ahead of their "International Dream Match." Gresham, a former Ring of Honor World Champion, will collide with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling junior heavyweight cornerstone KUSHIDA at Wrestling Revolver's Drip event inside the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. Ahead of the showdown, Wrestling Revolver posted a video message on Twitter, which shows Gresham challenging KUSHIDA to be the best version of himself come bell time.

"Now, KUSHIDA, I know you've won many tournaments, you've won many championships, but when it comes to my wheelhouse, I don't know if you can hack it," Gresham said. "Now, you are coming to this show to prove to these people that you are whatever it is that you do, but I need you to prove to me that you are one of the best."

Gresham dared KUSHIDA to prove that he is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Gresham said he knows he can hold up his end of the bargain. He also said if this match is being billed as the best versus the best, then it's up to KUSHIDA to hang.

Throughout his career, Gresham has shared the ring with the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, and Jay Lethal. Now, he's looking to leave his mark around the world without the backing of ROH.

Like Gresham, KUSHIDA has had his share of high-profile matches and has built a legacy in NJPW's junior heavyweight division. He is a former six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice.

Wrestling Revolver's Drip event will air live on FITE at 9 PM ET on Saturday, March 4.