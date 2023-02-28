Grayson Waller Says Shawn Michaels Won't Let Him Appear On WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" star Grayson Waller claims that Shawn Michaels isn't allowing him to appear on tonight's episode. Michaels serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and an on-screen decision-maker for "NXT." Waller has been a thorn in the side of Michaels recently, and he may have taken things too far after hijacking the February 21 episode of "NXT" and calling out "HBK" for a face-to-face meeting while in the production room. While answering fan questions on social media, Waller claimed that Michaels is refusing to let him on the February 28 episode of "NXT."

"Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn't a Mr. Michaels guy," Waller said. "I'm not some former college athlete with no charisma. I'm not a flop from the U.K. I'm not a micro wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don't have a famous wrestling dad."

Waller and Michaels have been at odds all month, dating back to a conference call following the "NXT" Vengeance Day premium live event on February 4. Waller, who was defeated by Bron Breakker in their steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, interrupted Michaels' online scrum with media members and had to be escorted out by "NXT" head coach Matt Bloom. While Waller was chastising Michaels, he asked the "NXT" authority figure why he isn't viewed as "the guy."

Since that conference call, Waller has made it clear that he wants Michaels to know that he's unhappy with his position on "NXT." On the February 14 episode of "NXT," Waller was seen arguing with Michaels at the Gorilla position, and Waller once again had to be escorted away.