Chris Jericho Lays Out The Complications Of Working With Chyna In WWE

Chris Jericho is a clout vampire in the eyes of some people, but he has had some truly memorable rivalries throughout his career. However, Jericho isn't a big fan of his feud with Chyna from 1999, even though it led to him winning his first WWE Intercontinental Championship.

During the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," the titular host talked about winning the title for the first time. According to Jericho, it ticked off one of his main wrestling goals, but he didn't enjoy working with Chyna. "It was very hard. She was a very special talent obviously, but she was really hard to work with. Because she had, once again, gone so far so quickly, and wasn't really properly trained. Plus, she was under the umbrella of Triple H at the time — they were dating. So it was really hard to work with her in the ring and outside of the ring."

Jericho went on to say that he always wanted to win the Intercontinental Championship. He recalled watching Ricky Steamboat as the champion when he was still a young fan and believing that "The Dragon" was better than World Champions like Hulk Hogan. From that moment on, he knew that he had to win the title someday.

However, the feud with Chyna over the Intercontinental title also saw Jericho lose to the WWE Hall of Famer, which he wasn't happy about. Jericho was almost fired after accidentally giving her a black eye during one of the matches, but he was given an ultimatum by Vince McMahon instead: have a good match against X-Pac or lose his job. Fortunately, he had a good bout with the D-Generation X member and the rest is history.