Effy Was Right, Chris Jericho Is A Clout Vampire

Despite being on opposite sides of the face/heel divide on AEW television, Chris Jericho formed a superhausen tag team with Danhausen at his latest "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise. While the fans in attendance undoubtedly got a kick out of seeing the strange bedfellows pairing, it's yet another example of Jericho being what GCW star Effy calls a "clout vampire."

Essentially, a clout vampire is a well-known wrestler who inserts themself into whatever is over in the industry at the time. Effy cited Jericho's brief program with Nick Gage in AEW as a prime example of why Jericho fits the description, noting that the Fozzy frontman begged to have a deathmatch with GCW's veteran deathmatch specialist on "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen." Around this time, Gage was also hot off a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode and soaring through the independent scene.

There's no denying that Jericho is one of the all-time greats as both a wrestler and sports entertainer. However, Effy's claim is 100 percent accurate. In recent years, Jericho has worked with several hot acts at the height of their popularity, leading to accusations of him burying talent. And while that's not necessarily true, what is true is that when Chris Jericho works with wrestlers, it's always to benefit Chris Jericho.