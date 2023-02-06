Danhausen Forms Superhausen Tag Team With Top AEW Star

There might be a very nice, very evil, and very new tag team entering the AEW tag team picture.

Over the weekend as part of Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise, AEW's resident ghoul Danhausen teamed up to become a unit for a pair of matches on the voyage. "Danhausen and Jerichohausen... the most hausen tag team of all hausen!!" one traveler tweeted, posting a photo of Danhausen and Jericho in matching facepaint and red capes. Another attendee shared a look at Danhausen and Jericho both using "The Walls of Jericho" against Austin and Colten Gunn.

Danhausen and Jerichohausenâ€¦

The most hausen tag team of all hausen!! pic.twitter.com/uy0o7isAv0 — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) February 6, 2023

Chris and Danhausen Walls of Jericho vs. The Gunns! ⛴️🔥 #jerichocruise pic.twitter.com/Fz1xBZKg20 — jessicagolich (@JessicaGolich) February 6, 2023

Jericho's annual cruise event typically features wrestlers — mostly from AEW's roster at this point — in addition to a few other stars from ROH, GCW, and NJPW. Musical artists like Jericho's rock group Fozzy, Quiet Riot, and "Platinum Max" (AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster) performed this year as well. Danhausen was advertised as the cruise's "guest host" for the weekend.

Even before his AEW debut in early 2022, Danhausen had grown into a beloved figure among wrestling fans, making a name for himself on the independent scene and on social media. Known for casting "spells" on his adversaries, he has racked up an 8-5 record in his first year with AEW. Although with the recent attention he's been garnering, it's not out of the question to see bigger things on the horizon for him in his second year with the promotion — especially considering his association with the All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.