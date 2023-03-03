Joey Janela Calls GCW 'A Woke Promotion' That Has To 'Abide By The Internet'

Game Changer Wrestling continues to thrive on the independent scene. The promotion is known for its variety of styles – particularly deathmatch wrestling – and also for featuring the stars of tomorrow, including Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, and AEW-signed Nick Wayne. Although GCW has pushed the envelope since its inception, current GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela believes the organization has changed.

"GCW's woke now. It's a woke promotion," Janela said on the "K100 with Konnan and Disco" podcast. "We've gotta abide by the internet sometimes. There's other stuff out there, you know, but we do have a large mix of people [that] come from different places, and that's what makes GCW cool."

GCW is a diverse and inclusive promotion. That is proudly highlighted every year at "The Collective" during WWE's WrestleMania week, where the company holds multiple shows showcasing different backgrounds and styles. Some of those events include Effy's Big Gay Brunch, which prominently features wrestlers from the LGBTIQA+ community, and For The Culture, which spotlights and celebrates performers of color. Both shows will return during this year's showcase.

Last year, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale punished Chris Hamrick for using a homophobic slur during the Aura 2022 event. The organization donated Hamrick's pay – matching it with an equal donation – to Youth Pride RI. The veteran wrestler later apologized and claimed it was the language he had used in character for several years.

