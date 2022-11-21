GCW Condemns And Penalizes Chris Hamrick After LGBTQ Slur In Promo

During his more than 30 years in wrestling, Chris Hamrick has managed to put together a pretty noteworthy career, including brief appearances in both WCW and WWE, and runs in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Wrestling Society X, and even ECW during the promotion's final year. However, it appears his actions this past Sunday, when he appeared at GCW Aura in Providence, Rhode Island, have stained his legacy in the ring.

Scheduled to be involved in a six-way scramble match with 1 Called Manders, Dustin Waller, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, and eventual winner Shane Mercer, Hamrick was making his entrance when he got into an exchange with two fans, which led to Hamrick lobbying homophobic slurs at them. Shortly after Hamrick's match ended, GCW took to Twitter to condemn his behavior.

"During tonite's event, Chris Hamrick used language in an unscripted promo that was inconsistent with our values & offensive to many in our audience," the tweet read. "We apologize to those affected. We are donating Chris's pay, and matching it with an equal donation of our own to Youth Pride RI."

Twenty minutes after GCW's tweet, Hamrick himself jumped on Twitter to offer up the following apology/explanation for his actions: "I want to apologize to everyone for the language I used at the GCW show tonite. For years I used this language in character and it became a habit. Regardless, there is no excuse because I know these words are offensive and I should know better. Sorry to anyone I offended."

After taking two years off from wrestling, Hamrick had worked a handful of dates this year for GCW and its sister promotion Jersey Championship Wrestling. GCW hasn't commented on whether they'll use the 56-year-old veteran again following this incident.