ROH Legend Sumie Sakai Signed For Upcoming GCW Orlando Show In April

Game Changer Wrestling is set to return to Orlando on April 22 with a show titled "Scene of the Crime." As tickets go on sale today, the promotion has announced that Sumie Sakai has been added to the lineup. GCW previously announced that the Orlando card will include Masha Slamovich, Effy, Allie Katch, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, and Jordan Oliver, with more names to be revealed in the weeks to come.

Sakai remains active at 51-years-old and is often remembered for her work in Ring of Honor as she won the promotion's very first women's match in 2002. Sakai returned to regularly competing in ROH in 2015 and eventually became the inaugural Women of Honor Champion at Supercard of Honor XII in 2018 by defeating Kelly Klein in a tournament final. She was also featured on "ROH Women's Division Wednesday" on YouTube in 2021 before the Sinclair era came to an end.

Sakai has made two GCW appearances before. At Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 2 in 2019, she defeated Lindsay Snow in a dark match. Sakai then returned at The Settlement Series: Part 3 last September and picked up a win over Jimmy Lloyd in an intergender match. It remains to be seen who her opponent will be in April as she's developed an undefeated streak in the promotion.

GCW is bringing in another women's wrestling pioneer this spring when Allison Danger debuts for the promotion at their Atlanta event "Into The Light" on April 21. Danger returned to the ring for a tag team match with her nephew Colby Corino in October after being retired since 2013.