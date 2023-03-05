Tay Melo Calls Working With Chris Jericho In AEW 'A Dream'

Tay Melo joined the Jericho Appreciation Society due to her husband, Sammy Guevara, working alongside faction leader Chris Jericho. As a member of the prominent AEW faction, Melo has gotten to work with Jericho, one of the biggest stars in the industry. Appearing on "Elite POV," Melo discussed her association with Jericho and the JAS.

"It's literally like, a dream," the former AAA World Mix Tag Team Champion said. "I was a little bit scared in the beginning, but it's so good to work with him. ... It's such a positive thing to have Jericho with me, learning from him all the time and then being able to ask questions. ... Now I'm way more comfortable. So anytime that I need help, I don't even hesitate. ... It's really special to be learning from him. He's such a good mentor."

While Melo has been sitting under the learning tree of Jericho for a few months, Guevara has worked with him since 2019 as part of the Inner Circle, winning the TNT Championship under his tutelage. Guevara revealed his thoughts on where Jericho ranks all time and which group he has had more fun in — the Inner Circle or JAS.

"He's the GOAT. ... I've tried to do my best to show every single time why I'm put in a group with him," Guevara said. "The Inner Circle was fun, but the JAS guys, super fun."

