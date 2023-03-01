Solo Sikoa Welcomes New Member To The Bloodline, Announces He Got Married

Solo Sikoa – real name Joseph Fatu – and Almia Williams have officially tied the knot. The Bloodline member revealed the news on social media with a video showcasing several images from the wedding ceremony. It's said that the couple, who have two children together, got engaged in 2020. Along with the post, Sikoa wrote, "You're forever my blessing. I love you #Mrs Fatu." The former "NXT" North American Champion also added "I Can't Stop Loving You" by Kem with the announcement.

Some photos included in Sikoa's post show the bride and groom posing with reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso. One of those images features Jimmy's wife and former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Naomi (Trinity Fatu), whose status with WWE remains unknown following an alleged walkout with Sasha Banks – now IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone – last year. Despite what appeared to be a mini family ceremony, there were no shots of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or any other recognized members of the Anoaʻi family displayed in the set.

Sikoa, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, is regularly featured on WWE programming and is involved in one of the company's hottest storylines with The Bloodline. The 29-year-old made his in-ring debut in April 2018 and was signed by WWE three years later. He would first perform on the "NXT" brand before joining the main roster in September 2022 at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, helping Reigns retain the gold against Drew McIntyre.