Zoey Stark Looks Back On Match With Io Shirai In NXT

In her first batch of matches on "WWE NXT" in early 2021, Zoey Stark squared up with some key players in the women's division. After defeating Valentina Feroz in her official debut for the black and gold brand, Stark stepped up to the "NXT" Women's Champion at the time, Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY).

Recently looking back on the match, Stark admitted there was "a lot of pressure" competing against Shirai. "At that time, she was the top dog in 'NXT.' Nobody beat her at that point, so I was extremely nervous on that day. But I knew that I had to perform and put everything in there," Stark said on "Busted Open Radio."

"As soon as I walk out there, I'm committed," she continued. "I'm no longer Teresa Serrano. I am Zoey Stark from that moment on, and I want to make sure that I succeed at this."

Stark recalled her match with Shirai as a "make it or break it" moment, and felt she delivered a "pretty good" performance considering it was one of her first outings on "NXT" television. Despite her loss to Shirai, Stark continued to work with some of the brand's top stars, including Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez, and Toni Storm.

Two years later, Stark appears to be on the cusp of a call-up to WWE's main roster, as she recently completed her first round of WWE live event loops, competing against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville in fatal four-way matches.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.