Cody Rhodes Comments On The Prospect Of A Rubber Match With Brother Dustin

"WWE Raw" star Cody Rhodes has discussed the possibility of facing off with his brother Dustin one more time. The Rhodes brothers had an almost universally acclaimed singles match at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019. Cody emerged victorious, and after the match, told Dustin that he needed his brother by his side.

Cody left AEW in February 2022, then returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 two months later. Dustin chose to stick with AEW, as he was happy with the company, but he fully supported Cody's decision to leave. With Cody since becoming a main eventer in WWE and Dustin seemingly winding down his in-ring career, it's left many believing another showdown between the two won't happen. During an appearance on "The AJ Awesome Show," Cody weighed in on whether or not he and Dustin could ever have their rubber match, after having first wrestled each other at WWE Fastlane 2015, with Goldust defeating Stardust.

"I could say a hundred percent it'll happen 'cause that's how families work," Cody said. "You find each other again. Or, I could also say zero percent, and the reason I can say zero percent is because Double or Nothing was such a difficult match for both of us. It was widely respected by the industry. It was really special for us both, very hard to top as far as against one another." Cody also said his brother has the right to end his career the way he sees fit. He insisted that he wouldn't want to bog down Dustin's special moment when it's time for him to walk away.

