WWE Alum Stevie Richards Discharged From Hospital After Recent Health Issues

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards is out of the hospital after being treated for a slew of health issues. Last month, Richards posted an image of himself using a walker and wearing a hospital gown. In the caption for the photo, Richards said that while he wasn't out of the woods, he was optimistic about being able to recover soon. He promised to reveal the details of what was wrong with him in the near future. Richards took to his YouTube page on Wednesday to upload a video where he expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him with their best wishes.

"So, as you can see, I've been discharged from the hospital," Richards said. "We got discharged yesterday afternoon. So thankful and grateful to be back home. The past four to five weeks have been – saying rough is an understatement."

Richards revealed he plans to keep fans up to date with a road to recovery playlist on his YouTube channel. He asked his YouTube subscribers to bear with him, as channel updates won't be as frequent as they once were, for now.

PWInsider reported that Richards has been dealing with back and spine issues. The report noted that things had been getting worse in recent weeks, which is why Richards took a trip to the hospital. If that report holds true, then it isn't the first time Richards has dealt with lingering injuries. He suffered a neck injury during an ECW event back in 1997, and Joey Styles noted on WWE.com back in 2008 that Richards had to spend some time away from in-ring action to get that addressed over a decade later.