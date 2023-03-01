Charlotte Flair Doesn't Think She's A Good Guy Or A Bad Guy On WWE TV

Charlotte Flair has been part of WWE for the past eleven years, and during that time, she has played both a heel and a babyface. Which one is she now? According to "The Queen" herself, she isn't either. When asked on "The Dan LeBatard Show" if she had fun working as a heel, Flair said she found it hard to be relatable for fans and struggled to be a babyface, given that she is the daughter of multi-time former world champion Ric Flair.

"So, now my mindset is I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy," Charlotte Flair explained. "I'm just the woman. I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me, and now with the reception with the fans and them being so excited to see me, I just try not to overthink it."

Flair noted that she felt fans have enjoyed seeing a more arrogant side of her and are inclined to cheer her on because they want her to be herself rather than being "corny." Flair has been the reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion since dethroning Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of "SmackDown", marking her seventh time holding the belt and fourteenth championship of her career overall. She currently holds the record for the most world championships won by a female in WWE and is tied with Randy Orton and Triple H for the second-most world title reigns in the company's history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Dan LeBatard Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.