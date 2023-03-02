Colby Corino's Possible Last Independent Match Will Be Broadcast Live For Free On YouTube

Second-generation pro wrestling star Colby Corino is wrapping up his time on the independent wrestling scene. The former MLW star signed with WWE earlier this year but still has scheduled dates, and it is now looking like one of his last matches will be available to stream online.

America's Most Liked Wrestling has announced that Corino's upcoming Empty Arena Match against John Skyler will air live on Facebook and YouTube on March 3 at 2 p.m. ET. Corino and Skyler have been feuding for some time now which led to Skyler challenging Corino to the fight. Corino compared the fight to Empty Arena matches of the past, like the 1981 match between Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler in the Mid-South Coliseum, or The Rock and Mankind's match during Halftime Heat in 1999.

The match comes not long after Corino lost a Loser Leaves DPW match in Deadlock Pro Wrestling, as he ties up loose ends before heading to WWE. The son of former ECW Champion Steve Corino — who is also currently employed as a coach in WWE's Performance Center — Colby Corino previously wrestled for the National Wrestling Alliance and was involved in the four-way match to crown the inaugural NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion in March 2022.

There is no word on when the younger Corino will begin his tenure in WWE. WWE couldn't reach out to Corino until his contract with MLW had finished up. Skyler has made numerous appearances on Impact Wrestling programming as well as featured on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."