Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE

It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.

Corino's father is former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, who works as a coach in WWE's Performance Center.

Fightful also reported that KC Navarro is confirmed to still be a free agent despite having a WWE tryout this past December. Another promising talent, Cheeseburger, who has made appearances in AEW and ROH, is still a free agent as of this writing. Cheeseburger has wrestled the likes of Max Caster and Lance Archer on AEW Dark: Elevation, while also making several appearances on ROH.

Rhett Titus, a former ROH World Tag Team and ROH TV Champion, has yet to be offered a contract with AEW or ROH and is still a free agent. However, it's still a possibility he continues working with ROH on per-appearance deals in the future.

It was recently noted how another well-known talent in the realm of indie professional wrestling Kylie Rae, is still a free agent. Rae had a WWE tryout this past December alongside KC Navarro, and things looked promising when she competed on an episode of "WWE Main Event," but there's been no announcement yet that she's officially joined the roster.