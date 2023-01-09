The Latest On Kylie Rae's WWE Status

Fans have been buzzing at the possibility of Kylie Rae being signed by WWE, but is it in the cards for one of wrestling's most popular independent talents?

Rae did happen to have a WWE tryout as well as an appearance on "WWE Main Event" which led to speculation that the former AEW star may have signed with WWE, but Fightful is confirming that Rae is still a free agent.

Rae was one of the very first women signed to an AEW contract and was positioned to be one of the division's biggest babyfaces in a feud with Nyla Rose. However, Rae later requested her release after competing at the company's inaugural Double Or Nothing PPV. Rae would then eventually sign with IMPACT Wrestling where she found herself in contention for the Knockouts Championship and was set to face Deonna Purrazzo for the title at Bound For Glory 2020. Rae ultimately did not appear at the event and soon announced her retirement from wrestling. However, Rae returned to the squared circle under the NWA banner before she returned to a steady schedule on the independent scene, particularly with Warrior Wrestling out of Chicago. Rae recently shared the happy news that she has been enjoying sobriety for over a year now.

During her WWE tryout, Rae wrestled against Dana Brooke on the taping of "Main Event" under the alias Briana Ray in a losing effort. The match got her a shout-out from two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. The Chicago native shared how happy she was to reunite with fellow Windy City friend, Mustafi Ali.