Gorilla Monsoon Biography Coming Next Year From Independent Canadian Publisher

A biography of WWE legend Gorilla Monsoon is currently planned for release next year. Brian Solomon recently got recognition for his book about The Sheik, receiving Wrestling Observer's "Best Pro Wrestling Book" of 2022 award, and he aims to follow that up with an in-depth look at one of wrestling's most influential personalities. Solomon released a series of tweets to announce the new biography, which releases sometime in 2024.

"He was beloved by multiple generations of WWE fans. For one generation he was a rampaging monster, who tore through their heroes until becoming one himself. For a later generation, he was the voice of the company, narrating their most cherished memories. He became a trusted member of the McMahon inner circle, even owning a piece of the company at one time. His presence behind the scenes was so valued that the area behind the curtain, where he'd see wrestlers off and greet them when they returned, is literally named after him. To his friends, he was always "Gino". But to the rest of us, he was Gorilla Monsoon. Next year, from ECW Press and the author of Blood & Fire: The Unbelievable Real-Life Story of Wrestling's Original Sheik, comes IRRESISTIBLE FORCE: THE LIFE & TIMES OF GORILLA MONSOON. It's gonna be a happening."

As mentioned above, Monsoon was a trusted mind behind the scenes in WWE, having a strong relationship with both Vince McMahon Sr. and Vince McMahon Jr., and onscreen he transcended simply being a wrestler, ending up as one of the most beloved commentators in history. Monsoon's mid-1980s to early-1990s pairings with stalwart heels Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan are truly legendary, with many fans still considering them the benchmark for WWE announce teams.