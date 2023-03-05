Heath Shares What It Was Like Training Under 'Drill Sergeant' Bill DeMott

Bill DeMott is a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling. A former WCW United States Champion, DeMott went on to be the head coach for WWE's developmental program first in Deep South Wrestling in 2004, and stayed there all the way through until his ignoble exit from the company in 2015, after his training methods in "NXT" were alleged to be abusive in nature.

"He's a general," Impact Wrestling's Heath (formerly Heath Slater in WWE) said about DeMott on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" but noted that came in towards the end of DeMott's tenure. "I didn't really get the brute, upfront craziness that he brought but I got the tail end of it to where I'm like 'holy crap, this is nuts,' you know?" Heath joined WWE's developmental program in 2006, as Deep South Wrestling transitioned into Florida Championship Wrestling, a precursor to "WWE NXT."

According to the former WWE Tag Team Champion, he never saw the darkest side of DeMott. "He never did anything to me to make me hate him. I just know he's a damn tough coach." Heath compared DeMott to other coaches he's had throughout his life, and says he had a DeMott in football and in wrestling, and that it seemed in line with much of his athletic training in the past.

"He's a just a damn drill sergeant of a coach," Heath reiterated, "and a lot of people don't have thick skin that can take that either."

DeMott was accused of various incidents of misconduct during his time in WWE developmental. For example, former NXT talent Austen Draven claimed DeMott responsible for an injury that occurred in a practice drill, as well as saying DeMott forced Draven to do "dangerous moves" without proper preparation. Draven also accused DeMott of bullying other students.

