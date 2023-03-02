ROH On HonorClub Results (3/2): Castagnoli Title Defense, Zack Sabre Jr. In Action On Debut Episode

Ring of Honor's "new era" took a big step forward with the first episode of "ROH on HonorClub," the company's first weekly programming since it was acquired by Tony Khan. Matches were recorded last month in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Slim J (w/Ari Daivari & Mark Sterling) via pinfall with the J-Driller.

Lexy Nair was backstage to interview Tony Deppen, who read his lines from a script. Literally, he was holding a piece of paper. Deppen challenges ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match on next week's episode.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) via pinfall. Bennett pinned Barvo after The Kingdom hit the Proton Pack.

We get a backstage hype video for Blake Christian challenging Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World TV Championship, and that match is next.

IWGP World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Blake Christian via submission.

Lexy Nair is backstage to interview Konosuke Takeshita, but Mark Sterling and Ari Daivari are there too. Sterling wants to cancel Takeshita's match against Josh Woods and split the prize money. Takeshita declines.

We get a hype package featuring Christopher Daniels who discusses the history of ROH and warns there's still more for him to do in the company.

Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju (w/Jora Johl) via pinfall with the Best Moonsault Ever.