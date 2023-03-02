ROH On HonorClub Results (3/2): Castagnoli Title Defense, Zack Sabre Jr. In Action On Debut Episode
Ring of Honor's "new era" took a big step forward with the first episode of "ROH on HonorClub," the company's first weekly programming since it was acquired by Tony Khan. Matches were recorded last month in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.
ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Slim J (w/Ari Daivari & Mark Sterling) via pinfall with the J-Driller.
Lexy Nair was backstage to interview Tony Deppen, who read his lines from a script. Literally, he was holding a piece of paper. Deppen challenges ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match on next week's episode.
The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) via pinfall. Bennett pinned Barvo after The Kingdom hit the Proton Pack.
We get a backstage hype video for Blake Christian challenging Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World TV Championship, and that match is next.
IWGP World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Blake Christian via submission.
Lexy Nair is backstage to interview Konosuke Takeshita, but Mark Sterling and Ari Daivari are there too. Sterling wants to cancel Takeshita's match against Josh Woods and split the prize money. Takeshita declines.
We get a hype package featuring Christopher Daniels who discusses the history of ROH and warns there's still more for him to do in the company.
Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju (w/Jora Johl) via pinfall with the Best Moonsault Ever.
Takeshita Takes On Woods
Backstage, Lexy Nair interviews Rhett Titus and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams. Aussie Open interrupts and the challenge is made for a tag team match on next week's episode.
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) via pinfall with a wheelbarrow German suplex.
Lexy Nair interviews ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli backstage. He hasn't forgotten about his recent run-ins with A.R. Fox and Top Flight.
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona w/Prince Nana) defeated Joe Keys, Rex Lawless & LSG. Cage pinned LSG after a pop-up powerbomb assisted by Kaun and Liona.
We get a hype video for Metalik ahead of his match.
Ari Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Metalik via pinfall with In Trust We Bust and some interference by Slim J.
Lexy Nair interviews A.R. Fox backstage. Fox says he tried out for ROH years ago, but wasn't signed. Now he's back and coming for the ROH World Title.
Madison Rayne & Skye Blue defeated The Renegades (Charlette & Robyn) via pinfall after Blue hit Charlette with Skyfall.
We get a hype video for Dalton Castle, who will appear on next week's episode.
Title Matches Made For Next Week
Ian Riccaboni is in the ring to interview ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Riccaboni refers to Yuta as the "junior member" of the Blackpool Combat Club and Yuta takes offense and offers an open challenge. Timothy Thatcher enters and accepts. That match will happen on next week's episode.
We get a hype video for Samoa Joe appearing on next week's episode.
Willow Nightingale defeated Lady Frost via pinfall with a gut-wrench powerbomb.
Riccaboni enters the ring after the match to interview Nightingale. She points out she already has three wins in this "new era" of ROH and wants a title shot against Athena. That brings out the ROH Women's World Champion. Athena accepts the challenge for next week, and adds that Nightingale is lucky to be in her division.
ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated A.R. Fox. via pinfall after catching Fox in mid-air with a European uppercut.
After the match, Eddie Kingston makes his entrance and heads to the ring, microphone in hand. Kingston says he's an "independent contractor," which means he can be here. Kingston said he promised Jon Moxley he wouldn't beat up Castagnoli in AEW but they're not there anymore and he's coming after the ROH World Title. Castagnoli brushes off Kingston and walks away from the ring.
Next week:
- ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
- ROH Women's World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale