Tony Khan Announces First TV Main Event In New ROH Era

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced on Saturday night via Twitter the first TV main event for the new era of Ring of Honor. The match will see ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending his title against AR Fox.

Castagnoli has been the ROH World Champion since defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. Since winning the title in December 2022, Castagnoli has defended the title against Christopher Daniels, Josh Woods, and Blake Christian.

Last November, Khan officially signed Fox to an AEW contract. Fox has been currently teaming up with Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Their last match together was on the February 17 edition of "AEW Rampage," where they unsuccessfully tried to win the AEW World Trios Championship from The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It was their third opportunity at the AEW World Trios Championship.

The first ROH episode will be airing on Thursday, March 2 on the revamped Honor Club. The episode of the "new era" was filmed on Saturday, February 25 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Earlier, Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for the sold-out taping.

"Thank you everyone at the sold-out @UniversalORL tapings for the debut @ringofhonor weekly series, streaming every Thursday night on the ROH app or http://WatchROH.com It will be a great show each week, & tonight's taping will feature some great wrestling to start a new era," wrote Khan.

As noted, Khan bought ROH back in March. He announced the big news during the March 2, 2022 episode of AEW "Dynamite." The deal officially closed in May 2022.