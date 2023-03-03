Kickstarter Launches For Independent Video Game Ultra Pro Wrestling

A new wrestling video game has emerged on Kickstarter, and it is already nearing its goal. Developer Hyperfocus Games has announced "Ultra Pro Wrestling," a game that is heavily inspired by classic N64 wrestling games developed by AKI Corporation, now known as syn Sophia.

In the Kickstarter description, it's noted that "WWF No Mercy," "WCW/nWo Revenge," and "Virtual Pro Wrestling 2: Ōdō Keishō" were the key titles that Hyperfocus Games took inspiration from.

There are multiple arenas set to be featured in the game. The Mexico arena features a six-sided ring, while the MMA arena will see the competitors locked inside a traditional cage used for MMA fights, and there will also be Steel Cage matches. Hyperfocus Games released a trailer for the title and laid out stretch goals needed for the development team to add more features to "Ultra Pro Wrestling" such as Create-A-Wrestler, Create-A-Promotion, Online Mode, and Career Mode.

The Kickstarter page notes that Sam Vallely, lead developer of "Ultra Pro Wrestling," started the project seven years ago. Back in February 2020, Vallely took to social media to say that his goal was to replicate the "Virtual Pro Wrestling 2: Ōdō Keishō" engine. Prior to the post, Vallely had been working on a wrestling game for a Scottish wrestling promotion, but the two sides had a falling out. Vallely pushed forward with his desire to complete a wrestling game because he felt the engine itself was more important than having a licensed product.

"Ultra Pro Wrestling" isn't the only wrestling game inspired by the N64 titles. "AEW Fight Forever" has a similar in-ring style to "WWF No Mercy," using the momentum meter to signal that an opponent is either in danger or on the verge of hitting a finishing move.