Heath Claims Former Tag Team Partner Titus O'Neil Had Some Wild Ideas For Inside The Ring

Impact Wrestling star Heath, who was formerly known as Heath Slater in WWE, spent nearly 15 years with WWE, making his first big splash with The Nexus, which came together on the original "WWE NXT" beginning in 2010. While they didn't cross paths in this particular group, he did connect with Titus O'Neil in "NXT" around that time as well. While appearing on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," he spoke of O'Neil's wild creative side.

"Titus O'Neil, man. Hey, he is a great human being, I ain't gonna lie," Heath started. "He is a stand-up guy, very good dude, great dad, good friend."

According to Heath, O'Neil got a little carried away when it came to his in-ring ideas every once in a while. "But, my goodness, some of his ideas in the ring ... I'll be like, 'Bro, no, we can't do that. Great thinking, but you physically can't do that.' He would always have some ideas, but they wouldn't be great."

In June 2014, with both superstars representing "WWE Raw" at the time, Heath and O'Neil began teaming up — going by the team name "Slater Gator." They eventually disbanded in February 2015, but the former four-time WWE Tag Team Champion has nothing but love for the WWE Hall of Famer. "I love Titus to death, that's my buddy," he added. "But in the ring, man, you had to reel him in for sure."

