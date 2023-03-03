Matt Cardona Seeks To Prove That A Pro Wrestler Doesn't Need To Be In WWE Or AEW

Matt Cardona has thrived as an independent wrestler, and he revealed to "AdFree Shows" that he is out to prove wrestlers don't need AEW or WWE to be successful, despite rumors that he could be returning to WWE. However, he warned others that "you have to do the f***ing work."

"It's not gonna happen if you don't," Cardona said about hard work. "There are guys who were released the day I was, and afterward who haven't done jacks**t, and I've got no sympy, as Scott Steiner would say. I've no sympy at all, f***ing do the f***ing work, hustle, work your ass off." Cardona insisted that he doesn't have a master plan for what he wants to do, but last year was "incredible" for him. He urged his fellow wrestlers to use social media as free advertising, but pointed out it is a "double-edged sword" since anyone can use it.

"It's free for everybody, how are you going to stand out? I don't f***ing know, I am just figuring it out I am throwing s**t against the wall and sometimes it doesn't click." While he might not have a long-term plan for himself specifically, Cardona did confirm that he is now booked every weekend until August, and that is what his 'Always Ready' nickname is all about. "It is not just a hashtag or a f***ing gimmick, it's the way I live my life and my career, I am always ready for every opportunity, and if I fail, that's on me," he said. "I don't want to f***ing make excuses, I don't want to blame anybody else I want to be accountable for everything and that's just how I live my life, and 2023 it's going to be busy."

