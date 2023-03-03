Backstage News On Goldberg's WWE Contract Amidst Retirement Match Talk

Bill Goldberg recently revealed that WWE "owes" him a retirement match after he "made a deal with the devil" and did his job. While the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion didn't go into specifics regarding what that agreement was, it's clear that he is exploring options to bring the curtain down on his in-ring career. Goldberg noted last year that his WWE contract was due to expire at the end of 2022, but a new report has now suggested that the 56-year-old is still signed with the company.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg's latest lucrative WWE contract is still currently active due to the length of the terms that were previously agreed upon, meaning the former WWE Universal Champion would not be permitted to perform anywhere else until that deal has expired. Goldberg is said to have no guaranteed matches left on his existing deal. He recently disclosed that his final bout could possibly happen in Israel if it weren't to happen in WWE. Still, the WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he would prefer his final bout to happen while performing for the Stamford-based organization.

Goldberg's most recent WWE match occurred at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event, where the WCW legend unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Prior to that encounter, the part-time performer defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel in October 2021. Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 after departing the promotion in 2004 following a brief one-year stint.