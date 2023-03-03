Jay White Officially A Free Agent, No Confirmation Of Upcoming Jump To WWE

Jay White is officially on the move, but where to seems to still be up in the air.

In the latest edition of the weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer confirmed that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is officially a free agent after his NJPW contract expired at the end of last month.

Meltzer reported that all indications point toward White heading to WWE but "there has still been no confirmation of that." He added, "If he is going to WWE, it's not something well known within the company by many because multiple people who normally know haven't heard his name mentioned."

White's tenure with NJPW has been seemingly wrapping up over the past two months. In January, the former Bullet Club leader dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Then last month, he lost two apparent farewell matches, first losing to his former stablemate Hikuleo in a "loser leaves Japan" match at The New Beginning in Osaka and then losing to Eddie Kingston in a "loser leaves NJPW" match at Battle in the Valley. After White's loss to Hikuleo, the wrestler posted photos of his time in Japan on social media with the caption, "Peace. #SwitchbladeEra." And after his loss to Kingston, his opponent bowed to him after leaving the ring and joined the crowd in applauding him.

Several reports have since indicated WWE has heavy interest in bringing White into the fold and that officials there are "confident" he's coming, though a jump to AEW or the broader independent scene also remains possible.