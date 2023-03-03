Bryan Danielson Calls WWE WrestleMania Loss To Kofi Kingston His Favorite Match

Bryan Danielson has had many career highlights, such as his big WrestleMania 30 moment inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, back in 2014. Danielson actually had two matches on that card. He defeated Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the main card opener to earn his spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Randy Orton and Batista in the headliner. Danielson forced Batista to tap out to the Yes Lock to capture the gold. With that said, it was actually a WWE Championship loss to Kofi Kingston that Danielson enjoyed the most.

Bryan Danielson's main event moment at WrestleMania XXX may be one of the most iconic in WWE history. However, neither of the two matches he had that night in 2014 ranks as his favorite. In fact, you'd have to fast-forward five years in order to find the one that does. During an interview with The Ringer, Danielson revealed that it was actually losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 that's the bout he enjoys the most. He also discussed why he was more than happy to do the honors for Kingston then and there.

"To me, the whole thing was magic," Danielson said. "And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match."

Going into that WWE Championship match, Kingston was part of a storyline where Vince McMahon stacked the deck against The New Day member in an effort to keep him out of the title picture. Despite the hurdles, Kingston was able to meet McMahon's demands, and he ultimately received the title shot at WrestleMania. The rest is history as KofiMania was born.

Danielson added that the entire program with Kingston was probably his favorite part of his WWE run. However, he did admit that he felt deflated when Brock Lesnar ended Kingston's WWE Championship reign in a matter of seconds months later.