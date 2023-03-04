Bryan Danielson Says That At His Best, WWE's Randy Orton Is 'Untouchable'

Randy Orton has been in the pro wrestling business for over 20 years — having one of the most successful careers in the company's history with two Royal Rumble victories, a WrestleMania main event, a Money in the Bank win, and 14 world titles. The "Legend Killer" has faced off against a litany of future WWE Hall of Famers, including former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, who he headlined WrestleMania against in a Triple Threat match also involving Batista. Orton wound up losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Bryan at WrestleMania XXX when he forced Batista to tap out.

Looking back on his matches against Orton, Danielson addressed his thoughts on wrestling the "Viper." "I would get to wrestle Randy Orton [at house shows], who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good," Danielson said in an interview with The Ringer. "You're wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and ... if you're somebody who tries to continually get better, it's a great place to hone the details ... your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, 'Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.'"