Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson Set For Rare Wrestling Appearance

Ahmed Johnson, the "Pearl River Powerhouse," will be making a rare pro wrestling appearance on March 11. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be signing autographs and taking photos at the Independent Superstars of Wrestling (ISPW) Fundraiser for Westwood Softball live event at Westwood Regional High School in Township of Washington, New Jersey. Along with Johnson, AEW's Nyla Rose and WCW alum Ernest "The Cat" Miller will also be on hand for autographs and photos. The event is headlined by Crowbar facing Afa Jr. In addition, Impact Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer goes one-on-one with Rick Recon, who will be accompanied by Dreamer's "Busted Open Radio" co-host Dave LaGreca.

Last seen on national television as Big T in WCW during the spring of 2000, Johnson debuted in WWE by body slamming Yokozuna at the end of "WWE Raw" on October 30, 1995. In June 1996, Johnson defeated Goldust at "King of the Ring" to become the first Black Intercontinental Champion in company history. Unfortunately, Johnson's reign lasted less than two months due to serious kidney issues/damage being discovered, which sidelined him for a lengthy period.

After an intense feud with the National of Domination throughout the first half of 1997, Johnson shocked fans by turning on The Undertaker to align himself with Faarooq's group. A WWE Championship match between Johnson and Undertaker was scheduled for "In Your House: Canadian Stampede" but due to injuries, Johnson was replaced by Vader. Upon returning later that summer, Johnson was attacked by The Nation and replaced in the group by Rocky Maivia, prior to his evolution into The Rock.