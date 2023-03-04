Aubrey Edwards Discusses Her Various Roles In AEW, Including AEW Games

On Thursday night, AEW's Renee Paquette published the latest episode of her podcast, "The Sessions," with this edition featuring an interview with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards. One of the topics discussed was how Edwards' duties at AEW go beyond being a referee, with the most well-known being her role in AEW Games, stemming from her background in mobile games development pre-AEW. On "The Sessions," Edwards got into the weeds about what her job entails.

"I do wear a lot of hats," Edwards told Paquette. "My official title is I am Senior Project Manager, and I know that sounds very singular, but I obviously have a lot of projects I manage." Specifically, that includes gaming projects, AEW Heels, and "whatever else may come up," like her role co-hosting the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "Someone got ahold of my resume at one point and went, 'Wait, she worked on games for like 10 years? Yeah! OK!' So I'm working in AEW Games, which is our sort of games umbrella, and I'm working on a number of games for them right now that I can't talk about yet."

As for AEW Heels, she described it as a community for female fans to avoid the pitfalls that often come with being a woman around pro wrestling discussion online. "[They] can come together and share in their love of wrestling, but also create these friendships that, kind of, are difficult to form in wrestling, because you don't have a lot of other women that you can enjoy this thing with," she explained. "And there's so much gatekeeping with, [for example], 'Oh, you're a wrestling fan? Who won the main event [in] 1985 [of] whatever pay-per-view, and if you don't prove it, then you suddenly feel like you don't belong, and that's how a lot of women fall out of it."