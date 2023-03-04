Britt Baker Mocks MJF For No Longer Having A Fiancee On Social Media

It's unknown whether it's a work or a shoot, but the AEW roster isn't shying away from commenting on MJF's personal life, specifically his revelation that his fiancee has left him. AEW star Dr. Britt Baker recently took a shot at the AEW World Champion's relationship issues on Twitter.

The social media exchange between MFJ and Baker stemmed from her appearance on the "Rasslin'" podcast. After being asked by host Brandon Walker if MJF will ever shut up, Baker said The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson defeating MJF at AEW Revolution this Sunday might do the trick.

"There's a small chance then that we won't have 30-minute MJF promos every freakin' week," a hopeful Baker stated. "Like my brain is melting hearing all these weird stories from when he was a kid. Like what is wrong with this guy?"

The champ was none too pleased with the good doctor's comment and had a message for her boyfriend, Adam Cole.

"Keep your girl in check...Bay Bay," he tweeted. Baker responded in kind by continuing to blur the lines of reality.

"Worry about your own girl," she quote tweeted. "Oh wait. S***."

Worry about your own girl... Oh wait. Shit. 💔 https://t.co/vz8jFNFV9b — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 3, 2023

Baker isn't the first to twist the knife when it comes to the current state of MJF's love life, as Danielson referenced MFJ's fiancee leaving him on this week's "AEW Dynamite." It was a big angle to close out the go-home "Dynamite" before the pay-per-view.

If MJF's split with fiancee Naomi Rosenblum is a work, the two are paying attention to detail. After rumors spread that the engagement was off, Rosenblum started selling her remaining artwork she had available of MJF.