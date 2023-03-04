Ricky Starks Knows He's On Chris Jericho's Level Ahead Of AEW Revolution Match

Ricky Starks has been feuding with Chris Jericho on AEW TV, and he's confident that he's on the Jericho Appreciation Society leader's level both in the ring and on the mic. Starks scored a pinfall victory over Jericho during the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the JAS has continued to attack Starks. It all leads to a rematch between Starks and Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event this Sunday night, with members of the JAS banned from ringside.

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Starks said his program with Jericho has proven something he already knew.

"It's a good little feather in my cap to know that I can stand shoulder to shoulder with Chris, which there was never any doubt in my head, but to actually go out there and prove it on a platform, it helped me out tremendously," Starks said.

Starks said that although he wasn't influenced by Jericho in terms of his persona or in-ring style, he isn't taking his time working with the former AEW World Champion for granted. "Being on that level of being in the same ring with Chris and going back and forth on the mic is a big deal to me because it is a proving point," he said.

AEW has been putting more of the spotlight on Starks in recent months. During the Winter Is Coming edition of "Dynamite" late last year, Starks challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks lost the match, but it wasn't a clean finish.

