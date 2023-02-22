Chris Jericho Agrees To Stipulation For Match Against Ricky Starks At AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks have been feuding for quite some time, but Starks has been unable to get another one-on-one contest with the former AEW World Champion since defeating him on January 4. Starks' luck turned around on the most recent episode of "Dynamite," after some goading from the former FTW Champion Jericho agreed to face Starks at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, with the added stipulation that all members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from ringside.

Jericho offered Starks a spot in the Jericho Appreciation Society, but the offer was denied. Starks then bested Jericho on "Dynamite," leading to a beatdown by the J.A.S. that saw Jake Hager powerbomb Starks through a table. Starks has been wrestling various members of the J.A.S. since then, but outside of an unsuccessful gauntlet match, Starks has been unable to get his hands on Jericho again. Starks wrestled an entire gauntlet match against the other Jericho Appreciation Society members, only to be blindsided by Jericho at the end of the match, costing him all his hard work. Starks said that he is "not impressed" with the former ROH World Champion.

"I don't see anything that everyone else sees," he told Bleacher Report.

Back in December, Starks unsuccessfully challenged AEW World Champion MJF at "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming." Jericho was also on the losing end of that evening when he was bested in a shocking upset by AEW rookie Action Andretti.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 5 in the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.