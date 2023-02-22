Ricky Starks Is 'Not Impressed' By Chris Jericho Following AEW Victory

Ricky Starks kicked off 2023 with a major victory over Chris Jericho during the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Despite emerging victorious, Starks continues to be a target of The Jericho Appreciation Society. Over the last several weeks, Starks has defeated nearly every member of the group, and a rematch against "The Ocho" seems inevitable at this point, as Starks hinted at during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"Well, I think, for me, it's a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed," Starks said. "And I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho. On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself." Starks added that he is focused on outsmarting Jericho "at all costs" and is looking forward to a second chance at redemption.

"I'm not impressed," Starks stated. "I don't see anything that everyone else sees. Maybe, actually, you know, I see a little bit of it, but not enough to impress me. And, in the great words of Shania Twain, 'That don't impress me much.'"

On the other hand, the 33-year-old did impress fans at the end of 2022 when he worked his way through an Eliminator tournament and emerged as the first challenger to MJF's AEW World Championship. Starks received his shot at the gold during the "Winter is Coming" edition of "Dynamite" in December but ultimately came up short. While not yet confirmed, there's a chance Starks and Jericho will clash once more at AEW Revolution on March 5.