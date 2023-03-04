Pre-Trial Hearing Set For GCW Star G-Raver's Drug And DUI Charges

PWInsider has shared an update on the pre-trial concerning Game Changer Wrestling star Brandon Graver (G-Raver). His pre-trial hearing is set for April 13, 2023, and will happen before the Central Court for Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

Graver was arrested in December 2022 and was charged with several drug and DUI-related charges, after being found "slouched inside a car," according to PWInsider. Authorities allege that Graver was in the driver's seat and "admitted that he even snorted 10 bags of heroin." Graver was given "Narcan after being taken into custody" and reportedly was found to have meth on his person.

In a report by WTAJ-TV, the authorities discovered in the car "over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181 cash."

The Pennsylvania Court records, per PWInsider, revealed that Graver has been charged with the following: manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, violation of hazard regulation, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, possession of marijuana, small personal use, driving under the Influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to keep right, failure to use a safety belt, driver and front seat occupant, and careless driving.

Graver is currently out on bail. One of his last wrestling matches was in February 2022, where he and Orin Veidt were defeated by The Rejects in a Tag Team Death Match at GCW Believe Me. He's been wrestling with GCW since around 2016 when one of his first matches was with Danny Havoc.