GCW Believe Me 2022 card

Alex Colon (c) vs. Reed Bentley for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)

John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver

Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Blake Christian

Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

Mascara Dorada vs. Joey Janela

Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz

The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, AJ Gray, Effy & Matthew Justice) vs. ASF, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel & Kamikaze

Coverage begins at 8pm EST

