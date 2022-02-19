Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Believe Me 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
GCW Believe Me 2022 card
Alex Colon (c) vs. Reed Bentley for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)
John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver
Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Blake Christian
Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne
Mascara Dorada vs. Joey Janela
Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz
The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, AJ Gray, Effy & Matthew Justice) vs. ASF, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel & Kamikaze
Coverage begins at 8pm EST
